OE Solutions showcases its 25G SFP28 transceivers

OE Solutions, a global supplier of optical transceivers based in Gwangju, South Korea with R&D centres in the USA, the Netherlands as well as offices worldwide, has begun sampling a portfolio of 25G SFP28 optical transceivers for enterprise and access network applications.



The company will be demonstrating the portfolio at this week's ECOC 2017 in Gothenburg, Sweden.



The first two devices in OE Solutions's 25G SFP28 portfolio are multi-rate transceivers for next generation datacom applications and wireless infrastructure. Specifically, the new 25G transceivers are:





25Gbps (25G Ethernet, 8G-FC, 16G-FC and 32G-FC) 1310nm Standard-Temperature SFP28 for distances up to 10km

25Gbps (25G Ethernet, CPRI-10) 1310nm Industrial-Temperature SFP28 for distances up to 10km

In March 2017, OE Solutions announced high-density transceivers, including 2x10Gbps Compact SFP+, 4x10Gbps QSFP+, and 25Gbps SFP28, for wireless fronthaul applications. The new industrial-temperature rated transceivers are designed for high port densities in radio access network equipment.

Also in March 2017, OE Solutions began shipping Extended Reach 10Gbps CWDM SFP+ transceivers supporting 1GE and 10GE for Ethernet applications as well as CPRI-2 to CPRI-8 for wireless network applications.

OE Solutions said it sees an opportunity for 25G both in data centre applications as well as in access networks, where IEEE work is underway to develop 25G Ethernet with eCPRI support for optical connectivity to 5G infrastructure.