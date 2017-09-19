Oclaro's 400G/Lambda Lithium Niobate Modulator enters volume production

Oclaro has now achieved volume production of its lithium niobate (LiNbO3) Polarization Multiplexed Quad Mach-Zehnder (PM-QMZ) modulators, which enable data rates up to 400G on a single wavelength.



The Oclaro single carrier PM-QMZ lithium niobate external modulator is a high electro-optic bandwidth PM-QMZ device that integrates into a hermetic package an input beam splitter, four parallel Mach-Zehnder modulators configured for I-Q modulation, a polarization combiner, and monitor photodiodes for power and bias control. Key features:





3dB electro-optic bandwidth exceeding 30GHz.

Extinction ratio above 25dB to enable complex modulation formats.

Insertion loss below 12dB for high efficiency.

Supports L-Band operation similar to all other Oclaro LiNbO3 modulators