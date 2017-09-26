NVIDIA announced some big wins in China for its Volta GPUs - Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Tencent are all incorporating the NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU accelerators into their data centers and cloud-service infrastructures.
Specifically, the three cloud giants are shifting from NVIDIA Pascal architecture-based systems to Volta-based platforms, which offer performance gains for AI inferencing and training.
The NVIDIA V100 data center GPU packs 21 billion transistors and provides a 5x improvement over the preceding NVIDIA Pascal architecture P100 GPU accelerators.
NVIDIA also announced that China's leading original equipment manufacturers -- including Inspur, Lenovo and Huawei -- are using the NVIDIA HGX reference architecture to offer Volta-based accelerated systems for hyperscale data centers.
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
NVIDIA sees big wins for data center GPUs in China
