NVIDIA sees big wins for data center GPUs in China

NVIDIA announced some big wins in China for its Volta GPUs - Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Tencent are all incorporating the NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU accelerators into their data centers and cloud-service infrastructures.

Specifically, the three cloud giants are shifting from NVIDIA Pascal architecture-based systems to Volta-based platforms, which offer performance gains for AI inferencing and training.



The NVIDIA V100 data center GPU packs 21 billion transistors and provides a 5x improvement over the preceding NVIDIA Pascal architecture P100 GPU accelerators.





NVIDIA also announced that China's leading original equipment manufacturers -- including Inspur, Lenovo and Huawei -- are using the NVIDIA HGX reference architecture to offer Volta-based accelerated systems for hyperscale data centers.





