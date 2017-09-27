NVIDIA secures server design wins with leading manufacturers

NVIDIA has secured design wins for its Volta architecture-based Tesla V100 GPU accelerators with the leading server manufacturers, including Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Supermicro, Inspur, Lenovo and Huawei.



Each NVIDIA V100 GPU features over 21 billion transistors, as well as 640 Tensor Cores, the latest NVLink high-speed interconnect technology, and 900 GB/sec HBM2 DRAM to achieve 50 percent more memory bandwidth than previous generation GPUs. NVIDIA says this enables 120 teraflops of deep learning performance.



Dell EMC -- The PowerEdge R740 supporting up to three V100 GPUs for PCIe, the PowerEdge R740XD supporting up to three V100 GPUs for PCIe, and the PowerEdge C4130 supporting up to four V100 GPUs for PCIe or four V100 GPUs for NVIDIA NVLink™ interconnect technology in an SXM2 form factor.

-- The PowerEdge R740 supporting up to three V100 GPUs for PCIe, the PowerEdge R740XD supporting up to three V100 GPUs for PCIe, and the PowerEdge C4130 supporting up to four V100 GPUs for PCIe or four V100 GPUs for NVIDIA NVLink™ interconnect technology in an SXM2 form factor. HPE -- HPE Apollo 6500 supporting up to eight V100 GPUs for PCIe and HPE ProLiant DL380 systems supporting up to three V100 GPUs for PCIe.

IBM -- The next generation of IBM Power Systems servers based on the POWER9 processor will incorporate multiple V100 GPUs and take advantage of the latest generation NVLink interconnect technology -- featuring fast GPU-to-GPU interconnects and an industry-unique OpenPOWER CPU-to-GPU design for maximum throughput.

Supermicro -- Products supporting the new Volta GPUs include a 7048GR-TR workstation for all-around high-performance GPU computing, 4028GR-TXRT, 4028GR-TRT and 4028GR-TR2 servers designed to handle the most demanding deep learning applications, and 1028GQ-TRT servers built for applications such as advanced analytics.

V100-based systems announced include: