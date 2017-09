NTT Group seeks growth through diversification – part 3

NTT Comm is an active participant in the subsea space. One project it has led is the recently-completed, consortium-backed Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) optical submarine cable network, which spans a total length of 10,400 km and leverages 100 Gbps optical transmission and digital coherent technology to deliver a capacity of more than 54 Tbps, the highest of any network in Asia. NTT Com has established two diverse landing points, one in the East and the other in the West of Japan for the APG and Pacific Crossing-1 (PC-1) submarine cable which connects between Japan and the U.S. having diverse route such as north and south routes. The company has also implemented diverse landing points in Hong Kong and Singapore for the APG and for the Asia Submarine-Cable Express (ASE), which was launched in August 2012.