NTT Com's Cloud GPUs powers supercomputer in Japan

Preferred Networks (PFN) has launched of a private supercomputer designed to facilitate research and development of deep learning, including autonomous driving and cancer diagnosis.



The new supercomputer, which is one of the most powerful to be developed by the private sector in Japan, uses NTT Com's cloud-based Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) platform. The deployment uses 1,024 of NVIDIA's Tesla multi-node P100 GPUs. Theoretically, the processing speed of the new supercomputer can reach 4.7 PetaFLOPS — a massive 4,700 trillion floating point operations per second.

