NTT Com launches cloud-based SAP solutions globally

NTT Communications introduced its Enterprise Cloud for ERP, a multi-tenant cloud platform service for SAP installations.



The new service, which is offered in collaboration with Dell Technologies Group’s Virtustream and EMC Japan, provides enterprises with the ability to access and run mission-critical core SAP systems in the cloud on a global basis.



NTT Com's Enterprise Cloud for ERP service has an option for virtual HANA (offering up to 2.9TB of memory) and physical HANA (up to 8.0TB of memory), which will be available as a multi-tenant cloud platform supporting SAP HANA’s in-memory database architecture. NTT Com plans to offer a “high availability” option that ensures enhanced resilience and disaster recovery via the use of diverse routing and duplicate datacenters in Tokyo and Osaka. The service will also include pay-as-you-go options that leverage μVM resource-management technology to regulate CPU & memory usage, enabling customers to enjoy the flexibility and reliability of a cloud environment combining virtual and physical HANA environments. The service aims to reduce total cost of ownership by up to 65% compared to on-premise systems.



NTT Com also plans to offer a total SAP solution in the Americas, Europe, and Australia incorporating the same onboarding services and managed services.