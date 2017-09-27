NTT Com expands Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service with Azure

NTT Communications (NTT Com) is expanding its Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) by leveraging Microsoft Azure Site Recovery.



The new DRaaS offering enables replication of enterprise workloads to an NTT Com data center or Microsoft Azure, assuring real-time business continuity (BC) in the case of unexpected server failures or planned downtime. Microsoft Azure Site Recovery is an automated disaster recovery software solution built upon the capabilities of Azure. In addition to replication, NTT Com’s DRaaS offering provides full-scale planning, implementation, testing and management.



“With no capital investment and paying for only the resources they consume, enterprise customers can replicate their primary environment to NTT Com or to Microsoft Azure, depending on their requirements,” said Justin Bannister, Product Manager, North America, for NTT Com. “This is a key differentiator - with NTT Com’s full suite of managed cloud and DRaaS services, customers can securely replicate workloads that don’t fit in the public cloud to an NTT Com data center. They have options.”