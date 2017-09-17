Sunday, September 17, 2017

NTT Com continues to develop its partnership strategy

NTT Communications continues to develop its partnership strategy by hosting its fourteenth "Arcstar Carrier Forum 2017" on September 13-14.

NTT Com's Arcstar enterprise VPN service reaches more than 190 countries. NTT Com partners participating in the Forum included:

Australia
Optus Pty Limited

Australia/Japan
Telstra Japan K.K.

Brazil
Neutrona Networks

China
China Telecommunications Corporation
China Unicom

France
Orange Business Services

Germany
Deutsche Telekom AG

Hong Kong
China Telecom Global Limited
Hutchison Global Communications Ltd.
PCCW Global Ltd.
WTT HK Limited

India
Tata Communications Ltd.

Indonesia
Biznet Networks
Indosat Ooredoo
PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International

Korea
KT Corporation

Malaysia
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
TIME dotCom Berhad

Philippines
PLDT Inc.

South Africa
Internet Solutions

Taiwan
Chunghwa Telecom International Business Group

Thailand
CAT Telecom Public Company Limited

UK
Colt Technology Services Co., Ltd.

Interoute Communications Limited

USA
Level 3 Communications

USA/Hong Kong/Japan
Verizon Hong Kong Limited/Verizon Japan Ltd.

Vietnam
VNPT International

