NTT Communications continues to develop its partnership strategy by hosting its fourteenth "Arcstar Carrier Forum 2017" on September 13-14.
NTT Com's Arcstar enterprise VPN service reaches more than 190 countries. NTT Com partners participating in the Forum included:
Australia
Optus Pty Limited
Australia/Japan
Telstra Japan K.K.
Brazil
Neutrona Networks
China
China Telecommunications Corporation
China Unicom
France
Orange Business Services
Germany
Deutsche Telekom AG
Hong Kong
China Telecom Global Limited
Hutchison Global Communications Ltd.
PCCW Global Ltd.
WTT HK Limited
India
Tata Communications Ltd.
Indonesia
Biznet Networks
Indosat Ooredoo
PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International
Korea
KT Corporation
Malaysia
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
TIME dotCom Berhad
Philippines
PLDT Inc.
South Africa
Internet Solutions
Taiwan
Chunghwa Telecom International Business Group
Thailand
CAT Telecom Public Company Limited
UK
Colt Technology Services Co., Ltd.
Interoute Communications Limited
USA
Level 3 Communications
USA/Hong Kong/Japan
Verizon Hong Kong Limited/Verizon Japan Ltd.
Vietnam
VNPT International
Sunday, September 17, 2017
NTT Com continues to develop its partnership strategy
NTT Communications continues to develop its partnership strategy by hosting its fourteenth "Arcstar Carrier Forum 2017" on September 13-14.
0 comments:
Post a Comment