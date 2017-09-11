Nokia launches cloud-based portal of its AirGile core products

Nokia is launching a new cloud-based portal to enable the development of compelling digital applications using Nokia AirGile cloud-native core products.
Nokia AirGile cloud-native core is the new name for the company's expanding portfolio of products that allow operators to implement the agility, scalabilty, programmability and reliability of the cloud into their networks. The AirGile cloud-native core portfolio comprises:
- Nokia Shared Data Layer
- Nokia Cloud Packet Core
- Nokia VoLTE core, including the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS ) and Telecom Application Server (TAS)
- Nokia Session Border Controller (SBC) and Dynamic Diameter Engine (DDE)
- Nokia Revenue Management , including Policy and Charging capabilities
- Nokia CloudBand
The Developer Portal will be made available at the end of September.
Nokia is also making the Shared Data Layer available on the Developer Portal. Using APIs, developers will be able to securely use information such as policy, charging and subscription data, in line with country regulations and customer permission, to develop and test location-based, big data analytics and network diagnostic applications.
Michael Clever, Head of the Cloud Core business at Nokia, said: "By applying the capabilities of our AirGile cloud-native core portfolio to the Developer Portal and Open Ecosystem Network, we can bring a host of market players together to dynamically develop compelling applications that the market has a real need for. Ultimately the communities will develop and grow a suite of tools and services that will enable the next generation of communications."
http://www.nokia.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment