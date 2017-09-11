Nokia launches cloud-based portal of its AirGile core products

Nokia is launching a new cloud-based portal to enable the development of compelling digital applications using Nokia AirGile cloud-native core products.



Nokia AirGile cloud-native core is the new name for the company's expanding portfolio of products that allow operators to implement the agility, scalabilty, programmability and reliability of the cloud into their networks. The AirGile cloud-native core portfolio comprises:





Nokia Shared Data Layer

Nokia Cloud Packet Core

Nokia VoLTE core, including the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS ) and Telecom Application Server (TAS)

Nokia Session Border Controller (SBC) and Dynamic Diameter Engine (DDE)

Nokia Revenue Management , including Policy and Charging capabilities

Nokia CloudBand