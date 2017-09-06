Nokia adds to AirScale Remote Radio Head portfolio

Nokia introduced new dual- and single-band FDD-LTE and TD-LTE radios as part or its AirScale Remote Radio Head portfolio. The new radios leverage carrier aggregation techniques, 4x4 MIMO and 8x4 Beamforming, while addressing demand for higher output power, extending frequency band support and simplifying network rollouts.



Nokia is also debuting its next wave of small cells with "Ultra Dense" self-organizing network features to simplify deployments. New capabilities solve issues caused by reducing the distance between new and existing small cells and ensure continuous optimization even as further densification occurs. Nokia has extended the self-organizing network features on its Femtocell portfolio to ensure smoother integration and higher performance in heterogeneous networks as traffic is offloaded from the macro network.



Nokia said its new Flexi Zone Citizen Band Radio Service small cells, supporting Spectrum Access Server and Citizen Broadband Radio Service Device Proxy connectivity, will offer operators new options for boosting coverage and capacity, particularly inside buildings. CBRS Flexi Zone small cells can be used to deploy neutral host capabilities, allowing operators to lease capacity to other providers inside malls, hotels and office blocks, where space is at a premium. In compliance with FCC requirements, small cells will be able to efficiently communicate with the Spectrum Access Server to ensure the network uses only available shared CBRS* spectrum.Nokia Wavence microwave now supports Carrier SDN, which provides operators with intelligence and automation, including rapid power-up of virtual network functions and adaptable parameters to support changes on the radio access network, such as when people move from work to home.In addition, Nokia continues to help operators plan and optimize their path to 5G using its 5G Acceleration Services and is now expanding the portfolio to include the operator 'anyhaul' end-to-end transport network. Nokia will work with operators to assess the readiness of the network and design and implement their 5G strategies and services.Harold Graham, head of the 5G business line at Nokia, said: "Nokia is committed to providing the most effective and cost-efficient path to 5G for our customers through evolutionary enhancements to their networks. We truly understand how changes in each area of a network will affect the network as a whole, and as we evolve our end-to-end portfolio of technologies and services we are working closely with customers to ensure they are always ahead of their customers' needs and expectations."