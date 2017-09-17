NeoPhotonics shows 64 Gbaud Coherent, enabling systems at 600 Gbps +

At this week's European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Gothenburg, Sweden, NeoPhotonics is showcasing a suite of 64 Gbaud optical components for coherent systems operating at 600G and above, effectively doubling the symbol rate over standard 100G (32 Gbaud) coherent systems



NeoPhotonics has just announced sampling of a 64 Gbaud Micro Modulator (Micro-MOD) with integrated drivers. The company has also begun shipping its 64 Gbaud Micro Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) and it low-profile ultra-narrow line width tunable laser for 400G and 600G applications.



“Our 64 Gbaud symbol rate optical components for coherent transport provide system designers with the optical tools that match increases in DSP capability to enable higher spectral densities and longer reaches,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “Each of these products is based on our hybrid photonic integration technology and leverages our existing proven design platforms, which allows us to ramp production rapidly to match customer demands while maintaining high quality and reliability.”



64 Gbaud Micro-MOD (CDM): NeoPhotonics 64 GBaud, polarization multiplexed, quadrature micro-modulator is currently being sampled to major customers and features a co-packaged InP modulator with linear, high bandwidth, differential drivers in a compact package to operate in 400G and beyond pluggable modules that demand reduced size and power consumption.

64 Gbaud Micro-ICR: NeoPhotonics Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver is in volume production and is designed for 64 Gbaud symbol rates, doubling the RF bandwidth of standard 100G ICRs. The 64 Gbaud Micro-ICR supports higher order modulation such as 64 QAM.

Low Profile Micro-TL: NeoPhotonics ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser has been proven in volume production and is now configured in a smaller, lower profile package, which is designed to meet the stringent requirements for packaging density in pluggable modules, including at 400G and 600G data rates. The external cavity laser has a significantly narrower linewidth, which is advantageous for higher order modulation formats.