NeoPhotonics presents data centre optoelectronics for CWDM4, CLR4, PSM-4 and PAM4

At this week's European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Gothenburg, Sweden, NeoPhotonics is presenting its portfolio of 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps optoelectronics for the data centre, including including CWDM4, CLR4, PSM-4 and PAM4.

High power 1310 nm lasers and laser arrays, which are qualified for use with low-cost, non-hermetic packages for 100G silicon photonics based QSFP28 modules.

Low power consumption 28 GBaud externally modulated lasers (EML) with an integrated driver, which are designed for longer reach 4x25 NRZ 100G, 4x50 PAM4 200G, and 8x50 PAM4 400G data center applications.

A 56 Gbaud EML with an integrated driver, which is designed for use in 4x100 PAM4 configurations for 400G data center application

A line of high power, uncooled 1310nm CW DFB lasers and laser arrays that are qualified to the Telcordia GR-468-CORE Issue 2 standard and which are designed for specific silicon-based high speed analog and digital electronic devices and related photonic components.

A new 28 GBaud EML for longer reaches that integrates a driver, which utilizes NeoPhotonics low power linear GaAs amplifier technology, with NeoPhotonics 28 GBaud EML at the chip-on-carrier, or CoC, level. This is designed for 100Gbps QSFP28 and CFP4 form factors and it fits into a four channel transmitter optical sub-assembly, or Quad TOSA, eliminating the need for a separate driver on the board. NeoPhotonics is also targetting PAM4 in 200 Gbps to 400 Gbps applications. The integrated linear driver of the new CMOS-drivable 28 GBaud EML enables a simple and direct connection to the PAM4/CDR IC.

“Our laser components are key elements for optical modules used inside the datacenter suppling the light for short reach Silicon Photonics based 100G transceivers and the modulated light for longer reach PAM4 based 100G and 400G transceivers,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “While the laser architectures are different, both are designed by us, manufactured in our internal fabs and utlize our hybrid photonic integration technology for high performance and high reliability”.Dr. Winston Way, NeoPhotonics CTO, Systems, is also presenting a paper at ECOC entitled “Applications of 64 Gbaud Optical Components and Modules”.