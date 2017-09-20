NEC Completes "SKR1M" 100Gbps Subsea Cable in Malaysia

NEC completed the construction of the Sistem Kabel Rakyat 1Malaysia (SKR1M) 100 Gbps submarine cable linking Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah and Sarawak.



The project is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) collaboration between Telekom Malaysia and the Malaysian Government through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).



The new submarine cable system spans over 3,800 kilometers and has six landings, namely, Kuantan, Mersing, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, and Kota Kinabalu.



NEC said the system is upgradable to 12.8 Tbps of capacity.



