Prakash Siva introduces both demos at the ONF Partner Showcase by explaining how CORD brings together the best of SDN & NFV with cloud technology that transforms today's data centers. This particular demo highlights how CORD becomes a unifying platform, or hybrid CORD for both mobile residential and universal platforms.
See video: https://youtu.be/k5LwOgjas18
Monday, September 25, 2017
Video: Multi-Access CORD Demo
