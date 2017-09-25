Monday, September 25, 2017

Video: Multi-Access CORD Demo

Prakash Siva introduces both demos at the ONF Partner Showcase by explaining how CORD brings together the best of SDN & NFV with cloud technology that transforms today's data centers. This particular demo highlights how CORD becomes a unifying platform, or hybrid CORD for both mobile residential and universal platforms.

 See video: https://youtu.be/k5LwOgjas18




