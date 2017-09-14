Mobile World Congress Americas attracts 21,000

The 2017 Mobile World Congress Americas, held September 12-14 in San Francisco, attracted more than 21,000 attendees, according to GSMA.



Over 55 percent of Mobile World Congress Americas attendees held senior-level positions, including more than 2,400 CEOs, and 20 per cent of all attendees were female. Over 300 members of the media and industry analysts attended to report on the event.



“We are very pleased with the success of our first Mobile World Congress Americas event,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “The strong level of engagement at the show, particularly among senior-level attendees, underscores the integral role that mobile plays across the entire Americas region. I would like to thank our partner CTIA and also extend our gratitude to all attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and partners who were a part of the 2017 Mobile World Congress Americas.”



http://www.mwcamericas.com



