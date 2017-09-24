Microsoft Azure introduces Availability Zones

Microsoft Azure has begun offering Availability Zones across its global cloud infrastructure.



Availability Zones are fault-isolated locations within an Azure region, providing redundant power, cooling, and networking.



The ability to designate an availability zone promises higher availability and fault tolerance for data center failures.



To date, Microsoft has announced 42 data center regions worldwide, which is more than any other cloud provider/ Availability Zones are now in preview in two regions, East US 2 in Virginia and West Europe in the Netherlands, with plans to offer preview to additional regions in the US, Europe, and Asia before the end of the year including our new France Central region in Paris.