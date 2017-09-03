Merger completed between HPE Software and Micro Focus

HPE Software and Micro Focus completed their merger creating the seventh largest pure-play software company with annual revenues of $4.4 billion in a transaction valued at $8.8 billion.



The combined company will use the Micro Focus name and maintain its listing on the London Stock Exchange, where it is now the largest UK technology firm.



Chris Hsu, formerly COO of HPE and Executive Vice President and General Manager of HPE Software, was appointed CEO of Micro Focus.



“Today marks a significant milestone for Micro Focus, and I am honored to be leading this team,” said Chris Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Micro Focus. “We are bringing together a powerful combination of technology and talent uniquely positioned to drive customer-centered innovation at enterprise scale – enabling organizations to maximize the ROI of existing software investments while embracing the new hybrid model for enterprise IT.”











