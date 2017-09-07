Mavenir intros 5G Core Network and Cloud RAN solutions

Mavenir announced its 5G Core Network and Cloud RAN solutions designed to support high bandwidth, massive IoT connectivity and ultra-low latency applications.



The company said its 5G ready Cloud Native architecture is a fully virtualized, integrated service centric framework that is critical for highly granular scalability, elasticity, dynamic control, and orchestration for the entire network.



Mavenir’s 5G Core Network is designed for mobile communications systems with the functional capabilities to support high bandwidth, massive IoT connectivity and ultra-low latency applications. Highlights:





Cloud Native, fully virtualized, stateless architecture with a flexible End-to-End orchestration framework to suit varied CSP needs.

SDN-controlled 5GC with complete separation of both Control and User Plane framework that allows independent dynamic scaling of control and user plane elements with intelligent packet handling.

With End-to-End network slicing support, flexibility for the vBBU and even the vEPC co-located for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) – the solution can be tailored for unique service centric architectures, enriching user experience while addressing proximity specific deployments constraints.

Investment protection is achieved (e.g. 4G LTE to 5G NR) through remote-upgradable Software Defined Radio (SDR) capabilities.

extends the virtualization to the edge of the network and provides strategic differentiation by enabling the Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized Cloud Base Band Unit (vBBU) over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), overcoming the traditional constraints of Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI™) over fiber. Highlights:“Mavenir is uniquely positioned to enable customers to evolve their networks and further the adoption of virtualization to maximize operational efficiency, network elasticity and Capex/Opex savings,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “Operators can literally get a 5G network, using their 4G expansion budgets, with Mavenir’s 5G Ready vBBU which can be used together with any RRU.”