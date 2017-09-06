MapR raises $56 million for big data management

MapR Technologies, which offers a Converged Data Platform that integrates analytics with operational processes in real time, announced $56 million in new equity investment from its existing investors.



MapR reported 100 percent quarterly billings growth for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended on July 31, 2017, one of the largest increases for the company. The company cited

over 100 percent year over year growth in new subscription billings from Global 2000 customers such as American Express, Audi, Cisco, Ericsson, HPE, Novartis, NTT Security, SAP, UnitedHealthcare and Wells Fargo.



Some Q2 Highlights:





MapR introduced MapR-XD, a cloud-scale data store to manage files and containers. As part of the MapR Converged Data Platform, MapR-XD uniquely supports any data type from the edge to the data center and multiple cloud environments with automatic policy-driven tiering from hot, warm or cold data. MapR-XD enables customers to create vast, global data fabrics which are inherently ready for analytical and operational applications making it easier to operationalize data.





MapR formed a partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions Asia Pacific, one of the largest SAP reseller and solutions based consulting firms globally to help customers optimize and find more cost efficiencies for their SAP deployments using the MapR Converged Data Platform. MapR partners include Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, Microsoft, SAP and Teradata.

In May 2014, MapR Technologies raised $110 million in venture funding for its distribution for Apache Hadoop software. Google Capital led the $80 million equity financing. Also participating was Qualcomm Incorporated, through its venture investment group, Qualcomm Ventures, and existing investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, NEA and Redpoint Ventures. In addition to the equity financing, MapR completed a debt facility of $30 million led by Silicon Valley Bank.





"Our customers and partners continue to be at the forefront of this 30-year re-platforming the industry is going through today. We are working closely with them to ensure their success and helping them to execute on their digital transformation and data strategies," said Matt Mills, CEO, MapR Technologies.MapR is based in San Jose, California.