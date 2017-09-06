MACOM's 10G PON chipset leverages its manufacturing efficiencies

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced its portfolio of 10G passive optical network (PON) devices for optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU) infrastructure.



MACOM said its new 10G PON portfolio enables seamless component integration and unrivaled cost efficiencies to help accelerate 10G PON infrastructure build-outs. Its solution portfolio combines the inherent performance and supply scalability advantages of electro-optic modulated lasers (EOMLs), complemented by its pre-qualified, interoperable APDs, TIAs, laser drivers, and CDRs. The company also cites its L-PICTM technology platform and patented Etched Facet Technology as an advantage for high-volume, low-cost laser manufacturing. The aim is to replicate the cost structure reductions that MACOM previously achieved in 2.5G PON.“MACOM’s leading market share in the PON domain – where we’ve shipped over 135 million lasers to date– is a testament to customers’ trust in our proven technology platforms and volume-scale manufacturing efficiency,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lightwave, MACOM. “With the introduction of our 10G PON solution portfolio, we’ve again affirmed our commitment to helping customers overcome the challenges of deploying advanced optical technologies at massive scale and lowered cost structures.”