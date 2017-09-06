MACOM debuts 100G Single Lambda module scalable to 400G

MACOM Technology Solutions introduced a 100G Single Lambda Solution for cloud data center deployments.



MACOM’s 100G Single Lambda Solution leverages the company’s 53 Gbaud PAM-4 technology to deliver 100G throughput over a single wavelength, an approach that has been endorsed by the IEEE that can dramatically reduce the number and cost of optical components typically housed in an optical transceiver module.



MACOM PRISM Mixed Signal PHY (MATP-10025)

53GB PAM-4 Single Lambda 100GL-PIC (MAOP-L561PP)

1x53GB PAM-4 TIA (MATA-005817)

4x53GB PAM-4 TIA (MATA-03819 and MATA-03919)

1x53GB PAM-4 PIN Photodiode BSP56A/QA

PAM-4 TOSA/ROSA for 53GB applications

The 100G single lambda is implemented in QSFP optical modules enabling plug and play compatibility with existing systems.MACOM’s 100G Single Lambda Solution includes the following products:“The breadth of MACOM’s analog, optical and photonic technology portfolio, combined with our deep domain expertise and Cloud-scale manufacturing capability, position us as the clear industry leader in 100G-enabling components on the pathway to 200G, 400G, and 800G connectivity,” said Preet Virk, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networks, MACOM. “By aligning our Cloud Data Center strategy with the requirements of our end customers, we’re enabling the highest performance, most cost-effective module solutions for next-generation Cloud Data Center infrastructure.”