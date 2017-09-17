MACOM 12G crosspoint powers 4K and 8K video routing switcher

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (MACOM) has developed a 160x160 M21605G-12 crosspoint switch that combines multi-rate broadcast video routing and switching in a single device, with each switching path operating independently at any data rate of up to 12.8 Gbps.



The technology has now been licensed by FOR-A, a leading manufacturer broadcast and production equipment, to power a new routing switcher to 4K and 8K production flows. MACOM’s crosspoint is being used in FOR-A platform to enable single cable transfer of 4K video over 12G-SDI without complex cabling and utilizing fewer channels than traditional 3G-SDI systems.



"By leveraging MACOM’s ability to support 12G-SDI, we are able to build a system that simplifies implementation and provides greater flexibility in handling different SDI rates," said Hidefumi Hamaguchi, General Manager of SDR Development Department, FOR-A.



"As broadcast transitions to 4K, the need for higher density switching fabrics becomes critical,” said Gary Shah, Vice President and Business Line Manager, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. “Our 160x160 port device enables system manufacturers to lower their total cost over a quad-link 3G architecture while simplifying their infrastructure with single link 12G-SDI."