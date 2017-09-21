Lumentum showcases 400G at ECOC

At this week's ECOC 2017 in Sweden, Lumentum showcased several 400G transceivers including QSFP-DD FR4, DR4, and OSFP FR4. The QSFP-DD and OSFP transceivers comply with the QSFP-DD Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) and OSFP MSA respectively.



Lumentum showed several advanced modulators supporting 100G, 200G, and 400G applications. The company is actively engaged with both the OIF and customers to define next generation modulators utilizing both Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon Photonics (SiP) technologies.



Lumentum also displayed an OFM whitebox, or "greybox", that combines the northbound interface for integration with existing geographic information system (GIS) and operations support system (OSS) solutions. The whitebox can be used for online optical cable monitoring, alarming, fault analysis and positioning which can alleviate the need to send personnel to test and evaluate systems in the field.



Another highlight at the Lumentum booth was its wide portfolio of 100G Transceivers, including:





CFP2/CFP4 LR4: transceiver supports links of up to 10 km on duplex, single-mode fiber.

transceiver supports links of up to 10 km on duplex, single-mode fiber. QSFP28 SR4 : compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 100m on parallel multi-mode fiber.

: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 100m on parallel multi-mode fiber. QSFP28 SWDM4 : compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 150m on duplex multi-mode fiber.

: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 150m on duplex multi-mode fiber. QSFP28 LR4 : compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 10 km on duplex single-mode fiber supporting both Ethernet and OTN rates.

: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 10 km on duplex single-mode fiber supporting both Ethernet and OTN rates. QSFP28 CWDM4 : compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 2km on duplex single-mode fiber.

: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 2km on duplex single-mode fiber. 4WDM-10, 20: compact 100G transceivers supporting links of up to 10km and 20km on duplex single-mode fiber extending the reach of CWDM4 and LR4 platforms through the use of FEC on the host card. Supporting both Ethernet and OTN rates with a maximum power dissipation of 3.5W.