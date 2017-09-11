Liberty Global deploys Juniper's NFV

Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company, has deployed Juniper Networks vMX as a virtual route reflector in its network footprint.



Juniper's vMX is a carrier-grade virtualized MX Series Universal Edge Router that runs as licensed software on x86-based servers, providing an NFV-based approach to building cloud-grade networks.



Juniper said implementing the vMX as a virtual route reflector provides efficient cost-effective control plane scale and performance and easily addresses future growth by simply spinning up new virtual reflectors on-demand. Virtual route reflection provides efficient scale in large border gateway protocol (BGP) networks, helping Liberty Global streamline operations and reduce total cost of ownership.



Liberty Global is an existing Juniper Networks customer and deploys Juniper's high-performance routing, switching and security solutions at various locations in their network.



"Virtualization solutions streamline our infrastructure, our operations environment and our global business outcomes. While our first NFV deployment is for virtual route reflection, we are also evaluating the vMX to rapidly add network capacity and new customers. The ability to leverage a broad set of virtual routing capabilities is very important to Liberty Global as it will enable agile service innovation and increased operational efficiency," stated Andy Grotzke, vice president, core network strategy & engineering at Liberty Global.



