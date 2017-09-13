LG U+ hits 2.5 Gbps in 5G mmWave testing with Huawei

LG U+, a leading mobile network operator in Korea, achieved a peak downlink rate of 2.5Gbps at a distance of 1 km in 5G intensive urban field test conducted in the Sangam area of Seoul in partnership with Huawei.



The testing was based on Huawei's research into the latest 3GPP 5G NR protocol frame. At the same time, this test also verified the large capacity of 5G. In addition, the peak rate of single user under millimeter wave 28GHz reached 18.5 Gbps.