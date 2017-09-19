Level 3 introduces encrypted wavelength service

Level 3 Communications has launched an encrypted wavelength service to help global enterprises secure their optical connections from unlawful interception and fiber tapping.



The encrypted waves service, which uses AES 256-bit encryption, provides enterprises with a single network view. Customers maintain complete control over their encryption keys via the MyLevel3 portal and a Level 3-provided key management system.



Unlike with cloud-based encryption schemes, Level 3 says its optical layer service does not incur a performance penalty, ultra-low latency is preserved and there is no throughput degredation. In addition, customers do not need to invest in in additional encryption equipment to leverage encrypted waves between key customer locations.



"Every element of a critical network today has to be hardened against security attacks. Level 3 encrypted waves offer enterprises peace of mind by addressing security threats such as unlawful interception and fiber tapping, without sacrificing network performance. Unlike other optical encryption solutions on the market today, our solution provides greater direct customer control with built-in encryption key management through our portal. This is just one example of how Level 3 continues to deliver a truly customer-defined adaptive networking experience," stated Paul Savill, SVP of Core Products for Level 3.