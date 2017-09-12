KDDI and Samsung prove 5G mmWave works at 190 kmh

KDDI and Samsung Electronics completed a series of 5G tests which demonstrate the viability and performance of 5G millimeter wave mobility solutions while traveling at speeds over 190km per hour.



The demonstration, which took place at 'Everland SPEEDWAY' in Korea, involved a battery of individual tests to examine the performance of Samsung's end-to-end 5G mmWave technology. Specifically, as a vehicle accelerated from 0 to 205km per hour on the race track between multiple 5G base stations, the test measured and evaluated a variety of metrics, including handover interruption time, uplink and downlink throughput stability, and latency stability (or "jitter").



In addition, KDDI and Samsung also demonstrated a successful handover scenario, with Samsung's 5G device attaching to the 5G base station as it approached the service area, and successfully being handed over to the target cell at a speed of 192km per hour (GPS speed).







Woojune Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Next Generation Strategy in Network Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "It is becoming increasingly important that we accelerate our focus on 5G's ability to meet a growing number of performance metrics. Until now, peak bandwidth has been the common refrain, and certainly a big component of the future of 5G. However, the test we conducted with KDDI will help us build a more diverse portfolio of future 5G use cases.""The trial successfully showcased stable performance under high-speed mobility conditions which will dramatically increase the service experience of users in vehicles," said Akira Matsunaga, Senior Director, Mobile Network Technical Development at KDDI. "We will continue our joint efforts with Samsung to test next generation technology to unprecedented levels and discover new service cases."