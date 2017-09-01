Juniper to acquire Cyphort for security analytics

Juniper Networks agreed to acquire Cyphort, a start-up specializing in security software. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cyphort, which is based in Santa Clara, California, describes its security analytics and advanced threat defense platform as the Anti-SIEM (security information and event management) because it leverages machine learning to address the time, cost, and complexity challenges associated with traditional SIEMs. Cyphort’s open, scalable Cyphort security analytics platform helps incident responders and security analysts work more effectively.



Juniper said the acquisition will strengthen the capabilities of its Sky Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP), giving security practitioners a consistent feature set for both on-premises and cloud solutions. Combined with Sky ATP, Cyphort will provide increased efficiency and performance, a wider range of supported file types, and new threat-detection functionality that draws from advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics.



The acquisition is expected to close within the next month.



http://www.juniper.net