John Chambers to step down as chairman of Cisco

John Chambers will step down as Executive Chairman of the Cisco Board of Directors in December and he will not stand for re-election to the board of directors.



Cisco's Board plans appoint Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins to serve as its next chairman. Chambers will be given the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus.



Chambers served as CEO of Cisco from January 1995 to July 26, 2015, and as Executive Chairman since then. Chuck Robbins has served as CEO since July 26, 2015.