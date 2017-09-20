Inphi announces 100G DWDM QSFP28 modules for DCI

Inphi introduced its "COLORZ-Lite" 100G DWDM QSFP28 form factor modules for campus and data center interconnects spanning up to 20km. The company says its COLORZ-Lite hot-swappable devices can plug into any QSFP28 100G Ethernet port of any standard switch or router. COLORZ-Lite can support up to 40 DWDM channels on a single fiber.



COLORZ-Lite DWDM Key Features:





QSFP28 MSA form factor supporting 100G Ethernet

Enables 4 Tb/s capacity over a single fiber

4.5 W power dissipation

ITU wavelength grid compatible

DSP based PAM4 modulation

Optimized cost performace for up to 20km

Inphi first announced its COLORZ 100G PAM4 platform solution for 80 km DWDM DCI last year.