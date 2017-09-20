Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Inphi announces 100G DWDM QSFP28 modules for DCI

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Inphi introduced its "COLORZ-Lite" 100G DWDM QSFP28 form factor modules for campus and data center interconnects spanning up to 20km. The company says its COLORZ-Lite hot-swappable devices can plug into any QSFP28 100G Ethernet port of any standard switch or router. COLORZ-Lite can support up to 40 DWDM channels on a single fiber.

COLORZ-Lite DWDM Key Features:

  • QSFP28 MSA form factor supporting 100G Ethernet
  • Enables 4 Tb/s capacity over a single fiber
  • 4.5 W power dissipation
  • ITU wavelength grid compatible
  • DSP based PAM4 modulation
  • Optimized cost performace for up to 20km

Inphi first announced its COLORZ 100G PAM4 platform solution for 80 km DWDM DCI last year.

