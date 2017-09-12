Infinera lights 10,600km Seabras-1 subsea cable

Seaborn Networks (Seaborn) announced the deployment of Infinera’s new XTS-3300 meshponders on its Seabras-1 submarine cable, which spans 10,600-km and offers a direct connection between São Paulo, Brazil and New York City. The new subsea cable, which is now ready for commercial service, enables Seaborn to offer SeaSpeed, its proprietary lowest-latency route, between these key global financial centers.





Seabras-1 is the longest uncompensated cable connecting North and South America. It has multiple branching units and is designed to provide additional route diversity to Virginia Beach, Miami, St. Croix, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, southern Brazil and Cape Town.





Infinera said Seaborn selected its XTS-3300 to deliver the industry’s highest subsea spectral efficiency and lowest power consumption. While many subsea cables can take days to activate capacity, the Seaborn team was able to configure the XTS-3300 and light the fiber in an impressive 30 minutes.





Infinera noted that its unique large-scale photonic integration technology delivers terabit super-channels and, along with the Advanced Coherent Toolkit (ACT), enables rapid activation of subsea links. Infinera Instant Bandwidth enables Seaborn to deploy bandwidth in 100 Gb/s increments within minutes and a few clicks of a mouse, while the XTS-3300 platform enables scalability up to 11.8 terabits per second on a fiber.





Infinera also noted that the XTS-3300 seamlessly integrates with Seaborn’s existing Infinera terrestrial backhaul networks in Brazil and New York, which include Infinera’s XTC and XTM Series.





“Infinera continues to push the physics of the optical transport world for the benefit of our customers and the networks they run. The XTS-3300 is purpose-built for subsea applications, delivering industry leading subsea performance while integrating seamlessly into Seaborn’s existing terrestrial and subsea network,” stated Tom Fallon, Infinera Chief Executive Officer.





Infinera also confirmed that the ICE4-based XT-3300 and XTS-3300 are now shipping. Earlier this year Infinera began shipping the ICE-4 based Cloud Xpress 2, the second generation of its metro data center interconnect platforms.







