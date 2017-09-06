India's BSNL signs Coriant for network innovation

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Coriant focused on innovative network architecture and services leveraging 5G, IoT, SDN/NFV, and Mobile Edge Computing technologies.



“We continue to focus on bringing our customers across India the latest innovations in communications technologies that enrich their personal and work lives,” said Shri Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL. “5G represents an enormous leap forward in capacity and throughput speeds, and we are pleased to team with our long-term technology partner Coriant to tap into these capabilities and explore real-world use cases for next-generation services and applications.”“BSNL’s vision aligns nicely with our strategy of driving innovation in purpose-built 5G solutions and architectures,” said Shaygan Kheradpir, CEO and Chairman, Coriant. “We look forward to our joint work and the opportunity to help BSNL fast track development toward a 5G and IoT future and bring the value of these technologies to India and its citizens.”