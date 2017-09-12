Huawei picks Xilinx FPGAs for Accelerated Cloud Server

Huawei has selected Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs to power their first FP1 instance as part of a new accelerated cloud service. The Huawei FPGA Accelerated Cloud Server (FACS) is a platform that enables users to develop, deploy and publish new FPGA-based services and applications on Huawei Public Cloud.



Xilinx said its FPGAs can provide a 10-50x speed-up for compute intensive cloud applications such as machine learning, data analytics, and video processing. Xilinx FPGAs can be reconfigured in less than a second to a different design that is hardware optimized for its next workload."The Huawei FACS is a fully integrated hardware and software platform offering developer-to-deployment support with best-in-class industry tool chains and access to Huawei's significant FPGA engineering expertise," said Steve Langridge, Director, Central Hardware Institute, Huawei Canada Research Center.The FPGA Accelerated Cloud Server now available on the Huawei Public Cloud.