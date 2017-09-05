HPE announces intent to acquire Cloud Technology Partners

HPE agreed to acquire Cloud Technology Partners (CTP), a consulting company that helps enterprises migrate to hybrid IT capabilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.



CTP is cloud agnostic, with extensive experience on multiple platforms, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google and OpenStack.



Cloud Technology Partners (CTP) describes itself as a born-in-the-cloud services with the following expertise:



Move to the cloud – CTP helps sophisticated IT organizations move to the cloud by helping them determine which applications are optimal for both public and private clouds, executing the migrations, while helping them transform their organizations for the future.

Innovate on the cloud – CTP helps its clients build new and disruptive solutions using key technologies like IoT, Big Data and Machine Learning.

Operate the cloud – With its Managed Cloud Controls (suite of next generation managed services), CTP helps its clients achieve governance, risk and regulatory compliance on day 1 while also automating the reconciliation of actual cloud spend back to the projected TCO savings in the original business case and optimize spend.

Together, HPE and CTP will provide our customers with a comprehensive IT strategy that includes private, managed and public clouds, as well as traditional IT.