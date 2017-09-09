Google Cloud Platform adds Dedicated Interconnect

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is lauching Dedicated Interconnect at up to 80 Gb/s through a number of locations.



This allows customers to extend their corporate datacenter network and RFC 1918 IP space into Google Cloud as part of a hybrid cloud deployment.



10 Gb/s

20 Gb/s (2 x10 Gb/s)

30 Gb/s (3 x10 Gb/s)

40 Gb/s (4 x10 Gb/s)

50 Gb/s (5 x10 Gb/s)

60 Gb/s (6 x10 Gb/s)

70 Gb/s (7 x10 Gb/s)

80 Gb/s (8 x10 Gb/s)

Google said its Dedicated Interconnect offers increased throughput and even a potential reduction in network costs. It is also expected to bring advantages to applications with very large data sets.Dedicated Interconnect is available in 10 Gb/s increments:Dedicated Interconnect can be configured to offer a 99.9% or a 99.99% uptime SLA.