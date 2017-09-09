Saturday, September 9, 2017

Google Cloud Platform adds Dedicated Interconnect

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is lauching Dedicated Interconnect at up to 80 Gb/s through a number of locations.

This allows customers to extend their corporate datacenter network and RFC 1918 IP space into Google Cloud as part of a hybrid cloud deployment.


Google said its Dedicated Interconnect offers increased throughput and even a potential reduction in network costs. It is also expected to bring advantages to applications with very large data sets.

Dedicated Interconnect is available in 10 Gb/s increments:

  • 10 Gb/s
  • 20 Gb/s (2 x10 Gb/s) 
  • 30 Gb/s (3 x10 Gb/s)
  • 40 Gb/s (4 x10 Gb/s)
  • 50 Gb/s (5 x10 Gb/s)
  • 60 Gb/s (6 x10 Gb/s)
  • 70 Gb/s (7 x10 Gb/s)
  • 80 Gb/s (8 x10 Gb/s)

Dedicated Interconnect can be configured to offer a 99.9% or a 99.99% uptime SLA.

https://cloud.google.com/interconnect/

