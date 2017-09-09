Google Cloud Platform adds Dedicated Interconnect

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is lauching Dedicated Interconnect at up to 80 Gb/s through a number of locations.
This allows customers to extend their corporate datacenter network and RFC 1918 IP space into Google Cloud as part of a hybrid cloud deployment.
Google said its Dedicated Interconnect offers increased throughput and even a potential reduction in network costs. It is also expected to bring advantages to applications with very large data sets.
Dedicated Interconnect is available in 10 Gb/s increments:
- 10 Gb/s
- 20 Gb/s (2 x10 Gb/s)
- 30 Gb/s (3 x10 Gb/s)
- 40 Gb/s (4 x10 Gb/s)
- 50 Gb/s (5 x10 Gb/s)
- 60 Gb/s (6 x10 Gb/s)
- 70 Gb/s (7 x10 Gb/s)
- 80 Gb/s (8 x10 Gb/s)
Dedicated Interconnect can be configured to offer a 99.9% or a 99.99% uptime SLA.
https://cloud.google.com/interconnect/
