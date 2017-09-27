Google Cloud IoT Core released to beta testing

Google Cloud IoT Core, which is a fully-managed service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to help securely connect and manage IoT devices at scale, has now entered public beta testing



Google has designed its Cloud IoT Core to enable organizations to connect and centrally manage millions of globally dispersed IoT devices. The company says it is working with many customers across industries such as transportation, oil and gas, utilities, healthcare and ride-sharing.



The Google Cloud IoT solution ingests IoT data and then can connect to other Google analytics services including Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Google Cloud Dataflow, Google Cloud Bigtable, Google BigQuery, and Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine.





