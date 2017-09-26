Google acquires Bitium for identity and access management

Google has acquired Bitium, a start-up based Santa Monica, California, that specializes in identity and access management. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Bitium, which was founded in 2012, provides tools to support single sign-on, password management and analytics across cloud services for small, medium and enterprise businesses. Bitium helps enterprises manage access to range of web-based applications — including Google Apps and Microsoft Office 365, as well as social networks and CRM, collaboration and marketing tools.



Bitium will now become part of the Google Cloud team.



