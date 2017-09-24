Frontier says its FiOS buried fiber proved more reliable in hurricane

Frontier Communications claims that its FiOS All-Fiber Network in Florida proved to be more reliable than competing services during Hurricane Irma.



“The resiliency of Frontier’s buried all-fiber network was a significant differentiator in the market,” said Melanie Williams, Frontier’s Senior Vice President for Operations in Florida. “Where power was available, the services of the majority of Frontier’s FiOS-based customers remained operational despite Irma’s impact. Frontier customers who lost power saw their FiOS services automatically restored once electricity was available.”



Frontier’s central office and remote office facilities remained online throughout the storm, either because electricity was available or generator power kicked in, added Williams.



Frontier's serve has returned to near normal levels in the company’s six-county Florida service area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota). Once the storm had passed, Frontier had 630 service technicians in the field restoring damaged facilities.



The company listed its storm preparations:





activation of Frontier’s Emergency Response Center

equipping fleet vehicles with extra fuel, fluids and lighting

double-checking all safety equipment, ensuring all back-up power supplies and generators are fully operational

ensuring supplies were available for plant and network restoration

and placing emergency network supplies throughout company facilities.



