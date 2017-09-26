FlyData raises $4 million for cloud data migration

FlyData, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California with roots in Japan, raised $4 million in venture funding for its data-driven management solution that enables customers to move large amounts of information to existing data warehouses.



Mirai Creation Investment Limited Partnership (operated by SPARX Group Co., Ltd.) led the investment round, with participation from Amano Corporation and Nissay Capital. Previously FlyData raised more than $5M from noted investors in Japan and the US, including 500 Startups.



FlyData said it is developing a cloud-based Big Data platform to help automotive/manufacturing customers improve the efficiency of production-line and quality control through a partnership with OptoComb, a leading optical-based sensor company. The company was founded in 2011 based on a project selected as a part of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's MITOU Program.





