Finisar's Jerry Rawls to step down as CEO in 2018

Jerry Rawls informed Finisar's board of directors that he intends to retire as Finisar's Chief Executive Officer by the end of calendar year 2018.



"Jerry's decision to retire as CEO of Finisar caps a remarkable business career and chapter in the company's history," said Robert Stephens, Finisar's lead director. "We are deeply grateful to Jerry for his innumerable contributions to Finisar's growth and success. Jerry co-founded the company nearly 30 years ago in a Quonset hut in Menlo Park, California. Under Jerry's leadership, Finisar went public in 1999 and has grown to be one of the world's top optics companies, with industry-leading revenues of more than $1.4 billion during its most recent fiscal year. While his leadership will be missed, Jerry has placed Finisar on solid ground to continue to build on its success and market-leading position."



