Finisar shows 100G QSFP28 eSWDM at 300m

Finisar has demonstrated the first 100G QSFP28 eSWDM4 transceiver with extended reach for multimode fiber (MMF), which could enable data centre operators to upgrade from 10G to 100G without installing additional fiber.



The new device, which is a new member of Finisar's suite of extended reach QSFP28 form factor modules, leverages Finisar's SWDM4 technology and enables 200, 300 and 400 meter links at 100G data rates over OM3, OM4, and OM5 duplex MMF, respectively. Finisar now claims the longest fiber reach among duplex MMF solutions in the industry for 100G QSFP28 Ethernet applications.



In a demo at this week's ECOC 2017 in Sweden, Finisar is showing the new QSFP28 eSWDM4 module transmitting live data over 300 meters of OM4 multimode fiber connected to a receiving QSFP28 eSWDM4 module.



At ECOC, Finisar is also showing a 10G Tunable BiDi Transceiver for Wireless, CATV and Enterprise networks. The demo features multiple tunable Bidi SFP+ modules supporting 40 bidirectional point-to-point links on a

single fiber.



A third ECOC demonstration features a 100G QSFP28 ER4f transceiver supporting 40km 4WDM applications. This transceiver is the newest member of the Finisar suite of extended reach QSFP28 modules. The ER4f module enables 40 km links at 100G data rates over duplex single mode fiber (SMF) with FEC on the host, or 30 km links with duplex SMF without FEC.



