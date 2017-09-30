Fifth Intelsat EpicNG satellite successfully launched

The Intelsat 37e satellite was successfully launched aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. This is the fifth satellite in Intelsat's EpicNG series.



Intelsat 37e was manufactured by Boeing and equipped with the highest throughput of the entire Intelsat EpicNG fleet. It features enhanced power sharing technology between shaped, fixed and steerable spot beams at Ku-band. This new capability augments flexibility within the payload to optimize connectivity and increase efficiency as requirements shift over time.



The C-band payload includes a mix of high-power spot and wide beams. The Ku- and Ka-band steerable beams, which can be positioned as needed, have been added to increase network access and support high-demand areas for government and commercial mobility applications. They will complement the extensive Ku-band multi-spot beam coverage.





