The FCC waived rules to facilitate use of two nationwide interoperability channels (151.1375 MHz and 154.4525 MHz) in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico) and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI).
The waiver authorizes the use of the designated frequencies in Puerto Rico and the USVI for public safety.
Thursday, September 28, 2017
FCC waives spectrum restriction in Puerto Rico to aid first responders
Thursday, September 28, 2017 FCC No comments
The FCC waived rules to facilitate use of two nationwide interoperability channels (151.1375 MHz and 154.4525 MHz) in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico) and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI).
0 comments:
Post a Comment