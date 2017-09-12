FCC: Over 3,000 Cell Sites Still Down in Florida

As of September 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM EDT, there were still significant numbers of cell sites down in geographic areas impacted by Hurricane Irma, according to data from the FCC.



Alabama: Less than 1% of cell sites in the disaster area are out of service.

Florida: 24.6% (down from 27.4% yesterday) of the cell sites are out of service. There are 14,730 cell sites in this area, of which 3,618 are out of service

Georgia: 10.5% of the cell sites in the disaster area are out of service.

Puerto Rico: 14.5% (down from 19.4% yesterday) of cell sites are out of service.

U.S. Virgin Islands: 53.8% (down from 55.1%) of cell sites are out of service.



Counties with 50% or greater of cell sites out are:

Alabama: None

Florida: Collier, Hendry, Highlands, Monroe, and Union

Georgia: Wilkes (1 of 2 cell sites is out of service.)

Puerto Rico: Aguas Buenas, Juncos, and Vieques

U.S. Virgin Islands: St. John and St. Thomas



Wireline and cable outages are also significant. The FCC reported at least 7,184,909 (down from 7,597,945 yesterday) subscribers remain out of service in the affected areas in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.



There are a total of 819 (up from 390 yesterday) non-mobile switching centers out in Florida, none in Alabama and Georgia.



The FCC also reported that large percentages of consumers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are without either cable services or wireline due to ongoing power outages.



http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2017/db0912/DOC-346690A1.pdf