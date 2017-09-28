FCC: 90% of cell sites still down in Puerto Rico

Communication networks are still struggling to recover basic services in Puerto Rico.



As of September 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM EDT, 90.3% (slightly down from 91.1% yesterday) of cell sites in Puerto Rico still are out of service, according to FCC data. All counties in Puerto Rico have greater than 75% of their cell sites out of service. This means that 2,411 cell sites have been unable to restore service since Hurricane Maria struck on September 20.



In the U.S. Virgin Islands, 67.0% of cell sites are out of service. Even worse, 100% of cell sites in St. John are now out of service (up from 66.7% yesterday).