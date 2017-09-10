FCC: 60% of Cell Sites down in U.S Virgin Islands

As of September 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, 29.3% of cell sites are out of service in Puerto Rico, and 60.7% of cell sites are out of service in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the FCC.
In Puerto Rico, 50% or more of cell sites are out of service in the following counties: Aguas Buenas, Barceloneta, Barranquitas, Ceiba, Ciales, Comerio, Culebra, Fajardo,
Hatillo, Jayuya, Juncos, Naguabo, San Lorenzo, and Vieques.
https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_public/attachmatch/DOC-346632A1.pdf
