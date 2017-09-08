EXFO's optical spectrum analyzer tests up to 400G

EXFO released its new FTBx-5255 Optical Spectrum Analyzer (OSA) designed for the field testing needs of telecom service providers, internet content providers and network equipment manufacturers.



A key capability of the new OSA is that it supports in-service network testing of the optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) of 100G/200G/400G (Pol-Mux) signals, which means that service providers and ICPs do not have to interrupt their operations to perform these measurements.



EXFO's new OSA also enables in-service network testing of O-band pluggables and L-band transceivers, as well as CWDM spectral analysis."Customers have repeatedly expressed a need for a non-intrusive way of measuring OSNR on high-speed networks, to ensure they're meeting customer expectations for quality of service," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's Vice President, Test and Measurement. "Our new portable optical spectrum analyzer equips service providers, internet content providers, and NEMs for testing live networks, saving them time and significantly reducing operating expenses while making troubleshooting faster and better. No one else can offer them the ability to address all OSA testing applications with a single module."The FTBx-5255 is available in EXFO's FTB-2, FTB-2 Pro and FTB-4 Pro portable test platforms as well as in the LTB-8 platform for rackmount and lab applications.