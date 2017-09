EXFO intros 400G test solution

EXFO released its 400G testing solution for telecom network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), carrier labs, and data centers.



The EXFO FTBx-88400NGE Power Blazer provides advanced testing for the full suite of new 400G technologies, including support for FlexE (Flex Ethernet), 400G Ethernet and high-speed transceiver validation. EXFO will offer both a rackmount and a portable version.