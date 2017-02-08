ETSI and OpenFog Consortium collaborate on fog and edge

The OpenFog Consortium, which was formed by ARM, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, and Princeton University in November 2015, is now collaborating with ETSI to develop fog-enabled mobile edge applications and technologies.



Specifically, OpenFog will work with the ETSI Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Specification Group (ISG). One of the first initiatives from the agreement will be focused on Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) which support edge computing interoperability within in the OpenFog reference architecture.



“This OpenFog-ETSI MOU is a significant step in our efforts to build interoperability for efficient and reliable networks and intelligent endpoints operating along the Cloud-to-Things continuum,” said Helder Antunes, chairman of the OpenFog Consortium and Senior Director, Cisco. “We’re now positioned to leverage our respective work to give the industry a cohesive set of standards around fog computing in mobile environments, while eliminating any redundancy in our respective efforts.”





